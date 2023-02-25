Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom Gets New Mixed Reality Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom before the game comes out on VR platforms this March.

Maze Theory dropped a new trailer this week for Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom as they show off more of the "mixed reality" elements. The trailer is far more for show than it is to give you any major hints at how the game will play out, as you're given glimpses of the world from the TV series presented in VR form, allowing you to play this entirely original storyline set within its universe. For those looking to try it out, the game will be coming to both PAX East in Boston from March 23rd-26th, and WASD Live which runs from March 30th-April 1st from London's Truman Brewery. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released for Meta Quest 2 and PICO 4 on March 9th, 2023.

"Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom is an original story written in collaboration with Peaky Blinders' producer and brand owner Caryn Mandabach Productions, and with series creator and writer Steven Knight. The game is created in partnership with Banijay Brands, the commercial arm of content powerhouse Banijay."

Step into the mean streets of 1920s Birmingham and London and explore iconic locations from the show, including The Garrison pub, Charlie's Yard, and Shelbys' Betting Shop. Believable Characters: Come face-to-face with Tommy Shelby (voiced by Cillian Murphy ) and Arthur Shelby (voiced by Paul Anderson ) like never before. Interact with iconic characters as you uncover allegiances and confront your enemies.

Come face-to-face with Tommy Shelby (voiced by ) and Arthur Shelby (voiced by ) like never before. Interact with iconic characters as you uncover allegiances and confront your enemies. Intense Action: Life in Small Heath is full of opportunity – and risk. Immerse yourself in dramatic action as you take down rivals and move up in the world.

Life in Small Heath is full of opportunity – and risk. Immerse yourself in dramatic action as you take down rivals and move up in the world. Epic Crime Drama: On the run from the firing squad, you turn to the infamous Tommy Shelby for help, and soon find yourself at war once again. Your only hope at redemption is to defeat the odds and win at any cost… By order of the Peaky Blinders.