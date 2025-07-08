Posted in: Conventions, Cryptozoic Entertainment, Events, Games, san diego comic con, Tabletop | Tagged: peanuts, Peanuts Worldwide, San Diego Coimic-Con 2025, SDCC 2025

Peanuts Will Release Two New Tabletop Games at SDCC 2025

Peanuts will have a special booth with Cryptozoic Entertainment at SDCC 2025, as they'll release two exclusive tabletop games

Article Summary Peanuts and Cryptozoic Entertainment launch two exclusive tabletop games at SDCC 2025.

Peanuts: The Doctor Is In is a card game inspired by Lucy’s iconic advice booth from the comics.

Peanuts Playpaks offer collectible trading cards celebrating 75 years of the beloved characters.

Exclusive convention packs and promo cards available only at the Cryptozoic SDCC booth in July.

Peanuts Worldwide and Cryptozoic Entertainment have teamed up to create two new tabletop games around the IP, which will be released exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. The first is Peanuts: The Doctor Is In, in which one player brings a problem card to the others, while the rest take on the role of Lucy trying to dispense advice straight from the comic strip. The second is Peanuts Playpaks, a new set of trading cards that, to be honest, we're not really sure what the purpose of them is beyond collecting and trading with people. You can snag these only at the booth from July 24-27 (while supplies last).

Peanuts: The Doctor Is In

Peanuts: The Doctor Is In is a card game that takes inspiration from the comic strips in which Lucy Van Pelt offers less-than-useful advice from her psychiatric booth. In each turn of the game, one player takes the Charlie Brown standee and plays a Problem Card asking for advice. The other players take on the role of Lucy, responding with Advice Cards featuring memorable comic strip panels that offer entertaining solutions to the problems. The Charlie Brown player selects the Advice Card that they feel best responds to their problem.

Peanuts Playpaks

The first Peanuts Playpaks set features trading cards that focus on playful activities and commemorate 75 years of the beloved characters created by Charles M. Schulz. The two exclusive Convention Packs at SDCC each include six cards. Fans who purchase both get nine Foil/Activity Cards, one Sticker Card, one Standee Card, and one Temporary Tattoo Card. All purchases of Peanuts products at Cryptozoic's booth will include Promo Card P4, while supplies last.

Peanuts Playpaks: 75 Years

Peanuts Playpaks: 75 Years celebrates the milestone year for the characters. Each 5-card pack includes Base/Color It, Foil/Activity, Sticker/Puzzle, and Standee, Scratch 'n' Sniff/How to Draw, or Temporary Tattoo Cards. The iconic and memorable images on the cards are designed to appeal to Peanuts fans of all ages.

