Pentiment Will Officially Release This November For Xbox & PC

Obsidian Entertainment announced at Gamescom that Pentiment will be coming out for PC and Xbox this November. This is a unique title that will have you exploring the high times of being a scribe in the 16th Century, documenting history as one of the many who made manuscripts for one of the many kingdoms in Europe at the time. Specifically, you'll be in Bavaria as you will find yourself trying to unravel what took place with a number of murders that happened at the time in a completely fictional setting. The game is currently on display at Gamescom, so if you happen to be in the area, you can check it out. Meanwhile, for those of us everywhere else, we'll just have to wait for it to be released on November 15th.

Explore history in the modern time through the style of illuminated manuscripts and early modern woodcuts. Pentiment is a narrative-adventure game set in 16th century upper Bavaria in the time of the Holy Roman Empire. You will take on the role of Andreas Maler, a very clever journeyman artist who gets caught up in a series of murders and scandals that spans 25 years in the fictional town of Tassing and Kiersau Abbey. It will be up to you to decide Andreas' choices, from his educational background and lifestyle to how he investigates the murders that happen around him. From sneaking into the abbey library late at night to look at secret documents, to playing a round of a tavern's favorite card game to get information from those who are playing, it's up to you to choose how to use the precious time you're given to investigate the suspects. Every decision and accusation Andreas makes carries consequences that will impact the tightly-knit Alpine community for generations to come.