Perfect Pour Is Getting a Pabst Blue Ribbon Edition

Perfect Pour: Pabst Blue Ribbon has been announced, as the new custom arcade cabinet will start appearing in select bars and locations

Article Summary Pabst Blue Ribbon gets its own Perfect Pour arcade game from DSM Arcade, shipping now to select bars.

Players act as bartenders, racing against time to pour Pabst beers with accuracy and speed.

New edition features classic Pabst branding, HD graphics, boss battles, and themed environments.

Game inspired by real bar experiences, spotlighting the skill and chaos of bartending with a PBR twist.

DSM Arcade has revealed a new edition of its popular Perfect Pour arcade cabinet: the Pabst Blue Ribbon Edition. If you've never seen the game, you play a bartender managing four taps at once, trying to fulfill orders that come in rapidly across all four dials. If you really want, you can play with four players and make it easy. But what kind of challenge is that? This version was teased on Instagram back in December, which got a lot of people interested, but no launch was announced. Now we know the cabinet is shipping out to select bars and other locations, and is on their website for sale (however, pricing needs to be called about, depending on where you order it from). We have more details for you from the announcement below.

Perfect Pour: Pabst Blue Ribbon Edition

In Perfect Pour players step behind the bar and pour beers with precision and speed using joystick controls that function like real tap handles. As customers line up, players must juggle multiple taps while dealing with blown kegs, pitchers, half pours, and perfectionist customers. The bar grows busier over time, requiring quick decision-making, multitasking, and accuracy to keep customers satisfied and tips flowing.

The Perfect Pour game concept was dreamt up by DSM Arcade Designer and Founder, Dan Fessler, while watching a bartender in action during a busy shift, at a local bar in Des Moines. Perfect Pour PBR Edition introduces new vintage-style cabinet art featuring classic Pabst branding, all-new HD graphics and effects, and a redesigned cabinet profile that delivers a timeless arcade feel. Additional features include boss battles, mini-games, multiple themed environments ranging from neighborhood bars to festivals.

"Great bartenders make it look effortless, even in total chaos. We wanted to recreate that pressure — and that fun — so players could step behind the bar and see what it's really like," said Dan Fessler.

"Bartenders are the real heroes of the industry. Perfect Pour gives people a fun glimpse into how hard bar work actually is. The fact that it came from an indie developer and was dreamed up in a bar makes it feel even more authentic, and we're proud to put the Blue Ribbon on it," said Kat Mata, Director of Culture Marketing.

