Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Save Sloth Studios, The Royal Writ, Yogscast Games

Permadeath Deckbuilder The Royal Writ Announced

New medieval roguelike deckbuilder The Royal Writ was revealed this week, as every card's play could be its last with permadeath rules

Article Summary Discover The Royal Writ, a roguelike deckbuilder with permadeath, launching in 2025.

Strategically command cards on the battlefield and face the risk of permanent destruction.

Lead an eclectic army of battle-ready animals, each with unique stories and abilities.

Embrace sacrifice as strategy, with every fallen card adding to your kingdom's legacy.

Indie game developer Save Sloth Studios and publisher Yogscast Games revealed a new title this week as we got our first look at The Royal Writ. Thisd is a new roguelike deckbuilder with lane-based tactics, in which every card's play may be the last, as they can be killed in the middle of the gamer and deal with permadeath. We have more details here and the latest trailer above, as the game has been earmarked for a 2025 release.

The Royal Writ

In The Royal Writ, you don't just play cards – you command them on the battlefield. Place your loyal subjects strategically as they advance toward the enemy, dealing damage. But beware: any card that reaches the enemy base before victory is permanently destroyed and removed from your deck for the rest of your run. Sacrifice isn't just a risk – it's an essential strategy that creates memorable sub-stories with each run. Will you honor the subjects who gave everything for your cause? Every fallen card tells a tale, and their glory lives on in the legacy you build.

Lead an army of diverse warriors with interesting abilities that shape your strategy. Lead an army of adorable yet battle-hardened animals. Your ranks may comprise a frail and wounded flamingo, a short sighted chicken bowman, or even a crafty lizard who cheats death by only losing its tail! From the renegade red ants to the food taster cow, every card in your deck has a personality and purpose. As they march toward glory or death, their individual stories become part of your kingdom's legacy, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten. You may even come across some peculiar creatures on your journey, like the crazed mantis dentist, the goat tactician or the impatient boar shopkeeper – just don't ask them where they got their credentials.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!