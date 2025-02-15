Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Permafrost, SpaceRocket Games, Toplitz Productions

Permafrost Releases Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Youc an try out a free demo for the game Permafrost right now on Steam, as it will also be a part of Steam Next Fest this month

Article Summary Experience the chilling survival demo of Permafrost, now available on Steam ahead of Next Fest.

Prepare for peril in a world frozen by a cataclysmic event, causing humanity's decline.

Survive by crafting tools, building shelters, and forming alliances or exploring alone.

Combat threats using primitive weapons or firearms, defending against hostile factions and predators.

Indie game developer SpaceRocket Games and publisher Toplitz Productions dropped a new demo for their upcoming game Permafrost. The team decided to get a head start on Steam Next Fest by releasing this latest demo of their climate survival title. The team also released a short video showing off the demo, which you can check out above before you try it out for yourself.

Permafrost

In the wake of the cataclysmic "shattering," an apocalyptic moon phase phenomenon, humanity finds itself teetering on the brink of extinction as the world succumbs to an eternal deep freeze. The game reveals the collapse of existing political and economic structures and the deadly winter cold that has resulted in the deaths of billions of people. As a survivor, adaptability is key. Brave the bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures, which will have an effect on character capabilities, hunt elusive prey, and repurpose salvaged machinery to craft the tools needed for survival. But beware, for in this frozen wasteland; danger lurks at every turn—from hostile factions vying for control to the ever-present threat of natural predators.

Players of Permafrost have the opportunity to prevent the further extinction of humanity by building a shelter and establishing peace for the scattered communities that survive. They will have the freedom to forge their own path, whether it's banding together to rebuild society or carving out a place for themselves in the unforgiving wilderness. Construct intricate shelters from scrap, cultivate crops to stave off hunger, and harness the power of technology to fend off threats, both human and environmental. Navigating the frozen remnants of civilization with vehicles and on foot plays a huge part in exploration and discovery as players strive for survival. It's not just the brutal elements that are a threat, in Permafrost players will use deadly combat to defend against threats using primitive weapons or firearms, whether facing hostile enemies or natural predators in this relentless battle for survival.

