Persona 3 Reload Drops Episode Aigis Launch Trailer

Atlus has released a launch trailer for Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, the first piece of the post-launch content for the game

Experience a never-ending March 31st and uncover the mysteries with Aigis in Episode Aigis - The Answer.

Persona 3 Reload features cutting-edge graphics, modernized features, and a rearranged soundtrack.

Dive back into the Dark Hour, forge bonds, and tackle new challenges in this faithful reimagining of Persona 3.

Atlus dropped a brand new trailer this week for Persona 3 Reload, as they have released the first of the post-launch content drops with Episode Aigis. The trailer is basically a nice sizzle reel for the story as players keep experiencing the same day over and over, trying to figure out what's happened and how to break out of the sequence. Enjoy the trailer above as the content is now live.

Episode Aigis – The Answer-

After unravelling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st. Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges, and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day… Delve into this final chapter now with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, fresh animations and UI, and a rearranged soundtrack.

Persona 3 Reload

Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart. Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era. Experience the pivotal game of the Persona series, faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and a stylish signature UI.

Fully immerse yourself in an emotional, gripping journey with new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

Choose how to meaningfully spend each day through various activities, from exploring Port Island to forging genuine bonds with beloved characters.

Build and command your optimal team to take down otherworldly Shadows and climb closer to the truth.

