Persona 3 Reload Releases Brand-New Hero Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Persona 3 Reload this week, as Atlus gives us a better introduction to the heroes of this story.

Atlus took time this week to release a brand new trailer for Persona 3 Reload, as we get a better look at the heroes of this journey. The trailer isn't too long, and while it does give a brief intro to several of the game's characters, this primarily focuses on the introduction of the main hero of the game, who you'll be playing most of the way through. As it is with a lot of occurrences from this series, you become an unnamed leader of a group called S.E.E.S., as we now know the male protagonist will be voiced by Aleks Le! No word on the lead female protagonist yet, but we're sure that will get updated shortly. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on February 2, 2024.

"Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart. Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era. Experience the pivotal game of the Persona series faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature stylish UI."

Fully immerse yourself in an emotional, gripping journey with new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

Choose how to meaningfully spend each day through various activities, from exploring Port Island to forging genuine bonds with beloved characters.

Build and command your optimal team to take down otherworldly Shadows and climb closer to the truth.

