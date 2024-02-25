Posted in: Atlus, Games, iam8bit, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload To Release Four LP Vinyl Soundtrack

Those looking to own the sound track of Persona 3 Reload have a new cool option as you can get it on vinyl thorugh iam8bit.

Article Summary Atlus partners with iam8bit for a Persona 3 Reload four LP vinyl soundtrack, now on pre-order.

The complete P3R soundtrack includes 60 tracks spanning various genres, remastered for vinyl.

Art by Drew Wise adorns the special packaging, with the vinyls featuring a Holographic design.

Available for $100 with shipping expected in Q3 2024, the set is a must for series collectors.

Atlus has partnered up with iam8bit to release a special four LP vinyl soundtrack for Persona 3 Reload, currently up for pre-order. This is the complete soundtrack to the video game, giving you 60 different track that span the gambit of musical genres, completely remastered and pressed on four colorful vinyl records, bringing you the highest quality to the soundtrack for you to just kick back and enjoy when you're not playing the game. All of which has been packaged in special artwork from artist Drew Wise. You can pre-order the album now for $100 as it will ship sometime in Q3 2024. But for now, here's some additional details of what you can expect.

Persona 3 Reload Soundtrack

The Persona 3 Reload soundtrack pays tribute to the distinctive late-2000s style of the original game while still providing a decidedly modern sound. Its suite of "Reloaded" tracks playfully evokes themes and melodies from their original tunes while bringing in unexpected elements that enhance the experience and create something wholly original. At the same time, that unmistakable Persona swagger is still there by the bucketful, as Atlus Sound Team deftly weaves across genres and influences spanning opera, hip-hop, house, and more.

Make no mistake: This is a new Persona soundtrack that stands firmly on its own two legs. The Persona 3 Reload 4xLP features the "Reloaded" soundtrack, pressed on wax across four beautiful Holographic Broken Glass Vinyl discs. Enjoy upbeat head-bobbers like "When the Moon's Reaching Out" as well as slow, moving melodies like "Aria of the Soul" again and again, given the premium mastering treatment they deserve. The four LPs slip into a premium custom box featuring art from frequent iam8bit collaborator Drew Wise. Drew has created incredible illustrations for all of our Persona soundtracks, creating a satisfying and consistent design across the entire collection.

