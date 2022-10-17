Persona 4 Golden & Persona 3 Portable To Launch In January

Atlus revealed last week that they will be releasing two revitalized titles in January with Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable. The news came down during the Persona 25th Anniversary Super Live P-Sound Wish 2022 concert in Chiba, Japan, as the team showed off the logos for both games, which have been in the works for a while now. According to the announcement and the art you can see below, both titles are currently scheduled to be released on January 19th, 2023, and will both appear on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Steam, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Those who happen to have either Xbox Game Pass and/or PC Game Pass as subscribers will get the games immediately at launch on Day One.

Persona 4 Golden: They say your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night… This strange rumor slowly spreads through the rural town of Inaba, the protagonist's new home, just as a chain of mysterious murders begin. As the protagonist and his teammates chase after the truth, they find themselves opening the door to another world. For the first time, enjoy Persona 4 Golden with text in French, Italian, German, and Spanish!

Persona 3 Portable: If I say there's an hour "hidden" between one day and the next…would you believe me? This unknown time is the "Dark Hour." Unfamiliar stillness swallows the city, people turn into eerie coffins, and otherworldly monsters called Shadows swarm. One night, the protagonist is attacked by these Shadows. When all hope seems lost, the power of the heart, their Persona, is awakened. Featuring enhanced graphics, Persona 3 Portable will be available with French, Italian, German, and Spanish text for the first time. It will also be available on PC for the first time via Windows and Steam!