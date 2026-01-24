Posted in: Atlus, Games, iam8bit, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: persona 5, Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica Soundtrack To Be Released On Vinyl

The soundtrack for Persona 5 Tactica is now available for pre-order through iam8bit, set to be released sometime in Q2 2026

Article Summary Persona 5 Tactica soundtrack gets a deluxe 4xLP vinyl release from Atlus and iam8bit, featuring over 80 tracks.

The album showcases bold new music from the Persona 5 universe by the Atlus Sound Team, blending fresh and classic vibes.

Each vibrant vinyl disc features unique Phantom Thieves-themed designs and specially crafted inner sleeves.

Pre-orders for the Persona 5 Tactica vinyl are open until February 23, with shipping anticipated in Q2 2026.

Atlus and iam8bit have come together for another music release as they are bringing the Persona 5 Tactica soundtrack to vinyl. Simply labeled as the Persona 5 Tactica 4xLP, this is the complete soundtrack on a single album spanning over 80 tracks created by the Atlus Sound Team, mixed in the best possible way to get the most out of the format. Presented on four colorful records that reflect the style of the game and stand out as works of art themselves. We have more details about the album below as pre-orders will be open until February 23, set to ship out sometime Q2 2026.

Persona 5 Tactica 4xLP

Persona 5 Tactica casts the Phantom Thieves as freedom fighters stranded in another world, leading an uprising against an oppressive military force. Boasting aesthetics inspired by various revolutionary periods across Europe and beyond, Tactica is the latest in Atlus' long line of daring Persona spin-offs that take the beloved franchise in unexpected directions. The music of Tactica, too, represents a bold new course for the series. Atlus Sound Team crafted an original score that's both new and exciting, but instantly recognizable as part of the Persona oeuvre.

Funky beats are punctuated by audacious guitar riffs and tense violins. Pensive baselines provide the perfect background for strategic plotting. In short, it's extremely Persona, but it's also revolutionary and unique. iam8bit can't get enough of it, so we put it on wax! This is the Persona 5 Tactica 4xLP! Across its eight glorious sides, you'll find the very best of the Persona Tactica soundtrack. Each disc features its own unique Phantom Thieves Vinyl treatment, from a striking red-and-black splatter to a very cool blue-and-black inkblot, with inner sleeves to match. Plus, the album art from longtime iam8bit pal Drew Wise comes pre-weathered, giving it that vintage propaganda poster feel. The revolution is here. Don't miss it.

