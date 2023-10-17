Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Quaxly

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 44: Quaxly Illustrations

Our spotlight on the summer 2023 Pokémon TCG expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved features a line of Quaxly Illustration Rares.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares.

Just like the Sprigatito and Fuecoco lines, the Quaxly line uses Illustration Rares to tell a story of maturation through evolution. All three of the cards, illustrated by Souichirou Gunjima, show the Pokémon in front of the skin, futzing with its coiffed hair. The Quaxly card shows a joyous Quaxly playing with water while its evolution, Quaxwell, is shown tending overly seriously to its hair in front of a messy sink with a cabinet left open behind it. The line culminates in Quaquaval ex Special Illustration Rare, which sees the fully evolved Pokémon pose confidently in front of a tidy sink with the room around it cleaned up.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

