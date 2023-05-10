Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Garlic Jr. Leader Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals one of the Red-colored Leader cards from the upcoming Resurgence which features Garlic Jr.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at some cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

We have now wrapped up our previews of the Golden Frieza Saga-themed Yellow-colored section of Resurgence, which features the evil galactic emperor himself as well as Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and of course, Earth's defenders led by Gohan. Now, we can reveal that the Red-colored section of the set will focus on the Garlic Jr. Saga. It is headed up by a Garlic. Jr leader. Flip the card to the Awaken side of the Leader to reveal Garlic Jr., Immortal Being, which shows the evil character in his powered-up form. The once diminutive terror's enhanced form is superimposed over Shenron, who represents Garlic Jr.'s fateful wish.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.