Persona's 25th Anniversary Will Be Celebrated At Multiple Events

Atlus revealed this week that they will be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Persona series with some events in the U.S. The team has put together multiple surprises at different events that you can go try out if you happen to be at them, such as special products at Honey and Butter, as well as Requiem Cafe, plus a ton of merch you can get including a turntable! Basically, if you're a fan of the franchise, this is your year to take advantage of a lot of stuff coming out to mark the occasion. We have the list below of things they currently have planned, plus images of everything (including pins set to come out at PAX West), and a video going over everything as well.

Persona 25 x Requiem Cafe When: June 1 – July 2

Where: Requiem Cafe in Anaheim, CA

Requiem Cafe is hosting a special Persona 25 event for the month of June, featuring a themed menu with drinks, snacks and a photo opportunity in the Velvet Room. Exclusive Persona 25 merchandise will also be available for purchase, too! Anime Expo ATLUS/SEGA Booth When: July 1 – July 4

Where: Los Angeles, CA

The ATLUS/SEGA booth at Anime Expo will have exciting AX Persona 25 merchandise and a special photo opportunity! Persona will also be taking over Lounge 21 at Anime Expo on July 2 for a midnight masquerade with music, themed drinks and more. Lastly, all attendees will be able to head over to the Shake Ramen food to receive some exclusive gifts with their ramen! Persona 25 x Honey and Butter When: July 9 – August 6

Where: Honey and Butter in Irvine, CA

Honey and Butter will be offering Persona-themed macarons and exclusive merchandise throughout July. Honey and Butter also created piping guides for characters from Persona 4 and Persona 5 so players can make them at home!

U-Turn Audio Turntable x Persona 25 The super stylish, Persona themed turntable is available for pre-order now for $500.00, featuring an elliptical diamond stylus and precision gimbal! Persona 25 Merch Exclusive merch is now available on Shop ATLUS, including the 25th Anniversary t-shirt pack for $99.99, featuring each of the school settings from across the series. Additional Wave 2 merchandise will be coming soon! Other merch including hoodies and a special collector's jacket from Insert Coin will be coming this summer. Pre-orders for the Persona 25th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Box Set from iam8bit are still available as well!