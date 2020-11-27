Is Shiny Celebi Coming To Pokémon GO In New Special Research?

A short while ago, the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle trailer debuted online and stunned fans with the very first scene which featured a Shiny Celebi. When Bleeding Cool first reported on the trailer and the merch that was coming out in the Pokémon Center as a tie-in, it stuck out to me that a Shiny Celebi plush was being pushed along with a plush for Zarude, a new Mythical debuting in the movie. Now, I tend to think "How is this going to impact Pokémon GO?" for just about… well, to be honest, everything. In seeing how prominently Shiny Celebi's appearance in the movie was being pushed, the first thing I thought was that this would be the perfect opportunity to finally introduce Shiny Celebi into the game. Mythicals like Darkrai and Genesect have received their Shiny forms in raids and players can now have more than one, so why not Celebi, especially with such a major tie-in opportunity coming up? Now, something that was found in the code makes me wonder if a Shiny Celebi release in Pokémon GO may actually be imminent.

Dataminers found a new quest and a new event in the Pokémon GO code that has major "Shiny Celebi is coming" energy. Here's what stands out:

RESOURCE ID: event_title_movie23

TEXT: Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle Event

So we know there's going to be a movie-themed event. Now, following that, the datamine also included this very conspicuous Special Research:

RESOURCE ID: quest_title_jj_special_research

TEXT: Distracted by Something Shiny RESOURCE ID: quest_title_jj_special_research_0

TEXT: Distracted by Something Shiny (1 / 4) RESOURCE ID: quest_title_jj_special_research_1

TEXT: Distracted by Something Shiny (2 / 4) RESOURCE ID: quest_title_jj_special_research_2

TEXT: Distracted by Something Shiny (3 / 4) RESOURCE ID: quest_title_jj_special_research_3

TEXT: Distracted by Something Shiny (4 / 4)

A quest mentioning a Shiny Pokémon at the same time as an event tying into a movie featuring a Shiny Celebi seems very promising for Pokémon GO players. Also, the "jj" part of the code is interesting. This, in previous updates, referred to Team GO Rocket's Jessie and James. Could we be seeing them make a comeback as well?