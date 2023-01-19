Cookie Run: Kingdom Is Celebrating Its 2nd Anniversary There are a ton of things to do in the new update for Cookie Run: Kingdom as the team celebrates the game's second anniversary.

Devsisters has dropped a new update into Cookie Run: Kingdom as the team is celebrating the game's 2nd Anniversary. The anniversary event is called "Invitation from the Slumbering Moon," and it will feature an all-new episode for players to make their way through. The update will also provide two new cookies, new events with rewards, new features, additional customizations, and the game's first-ever concert. All to celebrate being around for two years! We got the details for you below as it is now live!

Cookie Run: Kingdom 2nd Anniversary

New Episode: The City of Wizards – "The City of Wizards" is the 15th and newest episode where GingerBrave and friends embark on a journey to find the fabled City of Wizards.

New Cookies Moonlight Cookie – Moonlight Cookie is a legendary magic cookie created by ancient wizards. Moonlight Cookie's skill "Dream of the Night Sky" drops stars onto the enemies' heads, putting them to sleep and restoring Moonlight Cookie's own HP. She will also restore her own HP upon awakening from sleep effects cast by enemies. Milky Way Cookie – Milky Way Cookie, the trustworthy conductor of the Dream Express, is an epic charger cookie. While casting the skill "Sugarcloud Express," Milky Way Cookie jumps onto her train, gaining DMG reduction buff and provides a stun resistance buff for the entire team. After she gets off the train, she will cast a shield onto herself and the rest of the team.

New Event for All: "Woof! Cake Hound Frenzy" – Players can obtain rewards by battling against cake hounds. These 30-second battles will reward players with "Cake Crumbs" and "Glowing Cake Crumbs" which can be exchanged for various useful items for players' kingdoms

Additionally, the 2nd Anniversary update will come with a variety of new features so players can continue building their kingdom and strategizing their teams:

New Customizations – Players will now be able to customize the designs for Fountain of Abundance, Arena Statue, and Kingdom backgrounds.

Special Toppings – There will be five special new toppings only select Cookies can equip. Special toppings' will provide set effects when equipped and its minimum value for bonus effect will be higher than the regular toppings