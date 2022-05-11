Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Kicks Off First Anniversary

SEGA revealed details of the first anniversary plans for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis as they have officially kicked off the event today. There are a number of additions to the game you can take advantage of, but only for a limited time as they will have new time quests, new weapons to snag, certain enemies dropping seasonal currency, all of the Rappies from previous events are available, and more. You can check out the rundown of what's in store for you below.

The first year was marked by a variety of updates including the Katana-wielding Braver class and the nimble Bouncer class. The year's largest update, Sandstorm Requiem, debuted the new desert region, Retem, new enemies, and new characters as well as the addition of Chapter 2. Players celebrated all year long by participating in seasonal events like the Autumnal Equinox, Winter Event and Spring Fiesta, which featured limited time quests and rewards. Players also commemorated the launch of Sonic Colors: Ultimate with a special collaboration campaign that featured Sonic-themed rewards.

The Reminiscence Collection, which brought back beloved cosmetic items, emotes and motion changes and Gilded Glamour, which featured luxe embroidered dresses and detailed attire, were the most popular AC Scratch Ticket Collections. Summer Sky Seaside, which included perfect outfits for summer such as swimwear, was a community favorite. The Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis story continues in the biggest update yet launching on June 8, which features the inclusion of the highly anticipated snowy mountain region, Kvaris, Chapter 3, raised level cap, and new class skills!