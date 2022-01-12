Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Launches Winter 2022 Event

SEGA has officially released the January Update into Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, which includes the launch of the Winter 2022 event. Asside from adding some cool visuals such as snowfall and landscapes covered in powder, there are now roaming seasonal enemies everywhere along with these cute Nord Rappies in cozy outfits, as well as seeing Central City decorated with a winter theme. You can take part in the event through the Retem Region as well as the Aelio Region right now. We have some of the details beow and the finer release notes can be found here.

Players can also take on Daily Tasks and Weekly Tasks during the Winter Event by talking to Xiandy in Retem City. Some tasks will even reward players with special avatar items! Exchange your points for goodies at Xiandy's Exchange Shop. Players can exchange points for the Mag Form/Winter Minimo, STP: Rappy – Snowfriends, and a Tiger Cape during the first half of the event. In the latter half of the event, which starts on January 26, Xiandy will add a Tiger Head-Mount and Rope Ribbon to her catalog! Coveted items such as Star Gems and Special Scratch Tickets will be available as well, so stock up on Seasonal Points throughout the event period!

During the Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Winter Event, Seasonal Enemies can be found in most Sectors within both the Aelio and Retem Regions. They'll have seasonal symbols over their heads, making them easy to spot. The Seasonal Enemies for this event are weak to the Wind element. Enemies and bosses with seasonal symbols will appear during the two Urgent Quests in Retem Region, Dustyl Vera Suppression Op, and Renus Vera Suppression Op. Earn Seasonal Points by defeating Seasonal Enemies and completing Limited-time tasks.

The new 5-star Weapon, Wind element Tempesta series, can be obtained with Seasonal Points. Each weapon in the Tempesta series is 5-star rarity and powerful against enemies weak to Wind. Gear up early on to make the most of its strength during the event period! Players might also find Color Variant Weapons when defeating enemies.