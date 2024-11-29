Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals 2024 Holiday Content

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis devs have revealed their holiday plans, as the Super Genesis Festival has returned this year

Article Summary Celebrate the 3.5th anniversary with the Super Genesis Festival in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis!

Join the ARKS Training Center and tackle Chilly Chases for exclusive Scratch Ticket rewards!

December brings new quests, trials, class updates, and limited-time events with holiday flair!

Festive holiday decorations and special encounters await in Central City this December!

SEGA released a new NGS Headline video for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis this morning, revealing their plans for the game across the remaining holidays. Starting in early December, the game will be getting a few new updates as well as some events for you to take part in, including the annual Super Genesis Festival! We have more info from the team below, and the video above, revealing more about the content.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Holiday 2024 Updates

December 4 – ARKS Training Center, Chilly Chases, Class Update, and more

Starting December 4, ARKS can participate in a new Quest Type, ARKS Training Center. Try out various actions in addition to M.A.R.S. in the perfect environment with no time limits, clear conditions, or rewards. The Chilliest Chase quest returns with the revamped Limited-time Quest: Drill: 2 Chilly 2 Chase! Use floating boards to chase and defeat the Giant Mutant: Konigssee Yedi Geo and earn Super Genesis Festival '24 SP Scratch tickets as a reward! Like 2 Chilly 2 Chase, Drill: An Even Chillier Chase takes the chill to the next level with more obstacles for single players. Earn items like the Weapon Camo *Gratis Almati with the Super Genesis Festival '24 SP Scratch Ticket.

Force is receiving a class update. In addition to a new class skill, a Rod-only skill will increase Technique Potency. New Photon Arts and Techniques will be modifiable with Tech Arts Customization! Fifteen cards will be added to Line Stike, including Gené, Annette, Aphtal, Holcid, and Weaponoids. This update comes with a variety of new skills, such as Progress, Vanguard Unit, Unsullied, and more. Looking for even more cards? Two new Standard Decks focused on 2nd and 3rd-wave cards are coming to the AC Shop.

December 10 – Super Genesis Festival '24 Begins!

The Super Genesis Festival returns on December 10 in honor of NGS 3.5th Anniversary! Celebrate the holiday season in style! Central City will be decked out in glowy Christmas decorations. Be sure to meet Reindeer Rappy, Saint Emperappy, and Saint Great Rappy while they visit! For a limited time, get festive decorations at the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop to celebrate the holiday season.

December 18 – New Quests and Trials

The fun continues on December 18 with new quests and trials. Team up to take down Valvilan Axe and Valvilan Wand simultaneously in Urgent Quest: Co-Op Starless Suppression Op. Fight Saint Great Rappy under a snowy night sky in Nameless City through January 8, 2025, in the newest Limited-time Trial, Saint Great Rappy Suppression.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!