Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals Third Anniversary Plans

SEGA dropped new details for all of the content coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis in April, including the game's 3rd Anniversary.

Article Summary Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis celebrates its 3rd Anniversary with a festival and new events starting April 24.

New Leciel Exploration updates begin April 10, including a new DOLLS enemy and powerful Xover weapons series.

A high-difficulty quest, Major Target Suppression Mission: Planetcrusher Blitz, launches on April 17 with exclusive drops.

Exclusive third anniversary content includes limited-time tasks, Rappy-themed Urgent Quest, and themed decorations.

SEGA recently revealed new details about what's coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis in April, as the game will celebrate its 3rd Anniversary. The team recently held a new NSG headline livestream, and they dropped a lot of content reveals in a single setting, including a new Rurouni Kenshin collaboration, some new Leciel Exploration updates, the addition of some new awesome Build Parts, new Parkour challenges, and the game's anniversary campaign. We have the full developer notes for you here and the video above, as you'll see the first of these new additions arrive this week.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – April 2024 Content

3rd Anniversary Campaign, Halpha's Super Origin Festival, Kicks off on April 24

Starting April 24th, a colossal campaign is stomping your way to commemorate the 3rd Anniversary of NGS in June – Halpha's Super Origin Festival! This tale woven on Planet Halpha will soon celebrate its third anniversary! As always, credit goes to all the ARKS Defenders out there. To express our gratitude, we have prepared some super phabulous campaigns, including Limited-time Events and new in-game content. The NGS 3rd Anniversary event will be held across Planet Halpha. In addition to Central City's dazzling decorations, players will find changes in all the regions. Mischief Symbols will appear in the Exploration Sectors of each region, so be sure to enjoy the variety of landscapes in different locations as you seek them out.

Xiemi will be the navigator for this seasonal event, looking perfect in her hakama. She is investigating some anomalies happening in Halpha, so see what Xiemi has to say and help her out. The 9-star-Rarity Aeoni Dekelion weapon series will be available at Xiemi's Seasonal Points Exchange Shop. Weapons exchanged for here have a +80 Enhancement Level from the start, and the Potential has been unlocked up to Lv. 6, giving them 6 slots' worth of Augments, so players be able to make use of them right away.

In addition to the reappearance of the Anni Rappy at the NGS 3rd Anniversary Event, the new Anni Emperappy and Anni Great Rappy will also flap their way over for the festivities. The NGS 3rd Anniversary Event will feature the Limited-time Urgent Quest: Happy Rappy Rumble: Stia. Head to the event grounds to find bunches of Rappies and the Resplendent Nex with its dazzling attacks. The more enemies defeated, the more lively the event grounds will become, so work together to take down the swathes of approaching enemies. Celebrate the NGS 3rd Anniversary along with the Rappies in this spectacular Urgent Quest!

Other Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added for this Event. By completing these Tasks, players can win TA Customization Disc X/Omni, Arms Refiner II, Anniversary SP Scratch Tickets, plus the Weapon Camo * Aeoni Dekelion Almati and more. Jump into this Limited-time Event for big-time rewards! And don't forget ARKS Records! Head over to the Field Race: Stia Outskirts Dash (Stage 1) to try your luck and sprint your way to the top of the charts!

Leciel Exploration Updates Begin on April 10

Starting April 10th, a new gameplay element will be added to Leciel Exploration in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. In addition to enemy level increases, there will be items that enhance Player Ability Buffs, some allowing for consecutive use of Photon Blasts, and others that further empower Throw Actions. Both offer exhilarating power-ups. A new DOLLS enemy called Giruva will appear in the new Trial Giruva Diversion, relentlessly pursuing players with its eerie appearance. Defeat Giruva to get powerful Ability Enhancements but be careful as your options to do so are limited. Additionally, if players get caught by Giruva it'll unleash an incredibly powerful attack, so be sure to stay alert and exercise caution. If players destroy all the Giruva Cores on the field, they will have a chance to counterattack, so beware!

In addition, new Ruinus boss enemies are waiting for players in the final area; Ruine Vibras, with its large horns, and Ruine Exegul, which manipulates gravity. To help against these powerful enemies, a new 10-star Rarity weapon series called Xover will be introduced. Weapons from the Xover series not only restore HP when you use Photon Blasts, but also possess three different Potentials depending on the weapon type. Multi-weaponize them and find the best combination that suits your play style. In addition to this, Growthment II and LC-type Augment Capsules will drop in the updated Leciel Exploration.

In conjunction with the Leciel Exploration update, All-Ship Matchmaking will be available, which will allow you to be matched with ARKS from other Ships. By enabling All-Ship Matchmaking under Matchmaking Word Settings, players can play Leciel Exploration with ARKS from different Ships. In All-Ship Matchmaking, any Meseta or items obtained within the quest will be acquired as if they were obtained on your normal Ship. By enabling All-Ship Matchmaking, players will not be able to utilize Alliance or friend features specific to their Ship. Additionally, features such as Urgent Quest notifications and Live Boosts will be turned off. At this time, All-Ship Matchmaking will only be available for Leciel Exploration, but the NGS Team plans to gradually expand the list of eligible quests in future updates. Tech Arts Customization will offer additional PAs and Techniques. This update will include one PA for each weapon type, plus Ice, Thunder, and Dark Techniques. This excludes Wands and Talis weapons.

Major Target Suppression Mission: Planetcrusher Blitz

The new Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis High-difficulty Quest: Major Target Suppression Mission: Planetcrusher Blitz will be available to play from April 17th. The Dark Falz Dalion that appears in this quest is an extremely powerful Starless that attacks the ARKS together with its clones. As in previous Major Target Suppression Missions, up to four players can participate, and you will fail the quest after a set number of incapacitations. Prep like a top chef and slice and dice this new threat with your friends!

The new 11-star-Rarity Wingard weapon series is a drop for this quest. The Wingard series Potential increases damage to enemies for a set time after hitting them with a Photon Blast. In conjunction with this quest, Major Target Suppression Mission Title Tasks will also be added. Weekly Tasks have also been updated, with the Target Quest changed from Halphia Lake Interception Part II to Planetcrusher Blitz, and a new Task for Planetcrusher Blitz from NPC Leah May. We dare you to complete them all!

Starting April 17th, an assortment of sweets-themed furniture and retro furniture will be added to Build Parts so players can spice up their Creative Space or Alliance Space. If you've been climbing the walls this winter, we've got the perfect ARKS Records for you! It's for the Parkour Master Trainia for Solo and All Classes. Put on some grippy shoes and go for the high score!

