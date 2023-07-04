Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Tetris 99, Video Games | Tagged: pikmin, pikmin 4, tetris

Pikmin 4 Takes Center Stage As The Latest Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

To mark the release of Pikmin 4, Nintendo has made the game the latest centerpiece for Tetris 99's Maximus Cup this weekend.

Nintendo is about to release Pikmin 4, and you know what that means? Tetris 99 has a new Maximus Cup, and the game will be front and center. The event will kick off on July 7th and run all the way until July 10th, as you'll be able to join special games to earn points toward some very special collectibles. Much like previous Cup events, you'll earn event points based on your placement in every match you take part in. Once you have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock for you to add to your copy of the game. This time around, as you may have guessed, will feature background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by Pikmin 4. We got more details below as we look forward to Friday.

"In Pikmin 4, you'll raise a crop of plantlike Pikmin and guide them on an endearing expedition. Create your own explorer and navigate a big planet from a pint-sized perspective. You get a space dog, too! Oatchi can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure. You can even download a free demo of Pikmin 4 to start playing now. Then, if you decide to buy the full version, your save file will transfer over when the game launches on July 21. This means you can keep the character you created and pick up where you left off on your journey. The Pikmin 4 demo and the Tetris 99 34th Maximus Cup are great ways to spend some time with these plucky pals until the game launches!"

