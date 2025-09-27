Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Nintendo, Pikmin Bloom | Tagged: Day Of The Dead Walks, pikmin

Pikmin Bloom Announces Day Of The Dead Walks Event

Pikmin Bloom is celebrating Día de Muertos with a special in-game event, as Day Of The Dead Walks kicks off this October

Article Summary Pikmin Bloom launches Day of the Dead Walks event celebrating Día de Muertos with festive activities.

Collect Calavera Decor Pikmin, Flickering Candles, and themed rewards by completing event missions.

Battle Colorful Mushrooms, earn Mystery Boxes, and unlock special Mii costumes inspired by the holiday.

Grab exclusive flower packs and Event Premium Pass perks for more seasonal nectar and Gold Seedlings.

Niantic has revealed a new event coming to Pikmin Bloom, which we haven't seen in a while, as Day of the Dead Walks launches in October. The event will celebrate Día de Muertos in its own way with several special decorated Pikmin in the game, special decor, things to do, and rewards to snag. We have the finer details below from the devs, and more info on their latest blog, as the event will run from October 1-31.

Pikmin Bloom – Day of the Dead Walks

Calavera Decor Pikmin – For every Event Challenge mission that you clear, you'll be able to obtain rewards at random. These can be Flickering Candles, seedlings that grow into Calavera Decor Pikmin, flower petals, or other items. Additionally, when the Big Flower at the center of the stage blooms, you're guaranteed to receive a Gold Seedling on top of the random rewards.

For every Event Challenge mission that you clear, you'll be able to obtain rewards at random. These can be Flickering Candles, seedlings that grow into Calavera Decor Pikmin, flower petals, or other items. Additionally, when the Big Flower at the center of the stage blooms, you're guaranteed to receive a Gold Seedling on top of the random rewards. Limited Time Day of the Dead Mii Costume – Step out in style this season with colorful new Mii costumes inspired by the Day of the Dead. They're the perfect match for your walks alongside the vibrant Calavera Decor Pikmin—don't miss them! At the start of the event, you will receive missions to collect Flickering Candles. By clearing them, you will be able to obtain event-inspired costumes for your Mii!

Step out in style this season with colorful new Mii costumes inspired by the Day of the Dead. They're the perfect match for your walks alongside the vibrant Calavera Decor Pikmin—don't miss them! Destroy Colorful Mushrooms – During the event, you may encounter Colorful Mushrooms. When you destroy them, you'll receive Mystery Boxes that contain items such as Flickering Candles, among others! Calavera Decor Pikmin are the strongest against these mushrooms, so be sure to send them out to destroy them! Additionally, on weekends, you may encounter Giant Colorful Mushrooms that contain a rare type of Mystery Box. On these weekends, the Mushroom Battle Bullhorn will be available for use up to 3 times a day, too! Team up with your friends to destroy some mighty mushrooms together!

During the event, you may encounter Colorful Mushrooms. When you destroy them, you'll receive Mystery Boxes that contain items such as Flickering Candles, among others! Calavera Decor Pikmin are the strongest against these mushrooms, so be sure to send them out to destroy them! Event Premium Pass – When you purchase an Event Premium Pass, you'll be able to enjoy the following perks for the duration of the event: For every stage cleared, you'll receive extra seasonal nectar When you clear the 4th stage, you will receive an additional Gold Seedling for your desired color of Calavera Decor Pikmin

When you purchase an Event Premium Pass, you'll be able to enjoy the following perks for the duration of the event: Day of the Dead-themed Goodies – The shop will offer an array of dedicated goodies, including: Flower Packs: Marigolds and Dahlias Day of the Dead Event Gift Pack Day of the Dead Mii Costume

The shop will offer an array of dedicated goodies, including:

