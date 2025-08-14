Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest Finale
Crowned Shield Zamazenta Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Finale Event
Defeat Zamazenta in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raid Battles during the Max Finale event using these top counters, best movesets, and tips.
Article Summary
- Find the best Crowned Shield Zamazenta counters for Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during the Max Finale event.
- Use Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type Pokémon like Mega Lucario and Primal Groudon to defeat Zamazenta efficiently.
- Raid with at least three players using top counters, or bring four or more for an easier Crowned Shield Zamazenta win.
- 100% IV Zamazenta CPs revealed, plus tips on maximizing Shiny rates and catching success using best items.
The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered into its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Crowned Shield Zamazenta, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Crowned Shield Zamazenta Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Crowned Shield Zamazenta counters as such:
- Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Crowned Shield Zamazenta.
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Crowned Shield Zamazenta can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zamazenta will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.