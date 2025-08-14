Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest Finale

Crowned Shield Zamazenta Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Finale Event

Defeat Zamazenta in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raid Battles during the Max Finale event using these top counters, best movesets, and tips.

Article Summary Find the best Crowned Shield Zamazenta counters for Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during the Max Finale event.

Use Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type Pokémon like Mega Lucario and Primal Groudon to defeat Zamazenta efficiently.

Raid with at least three players using top counters, or bring four or more for an easier Crowned Shield Zamazenta win.

100% IV Zamazenta CPs revealed, plus tips on maximizing Shiny rates and catching success using best items.

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has entered into its final month. This season has focused on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the final month of Delightful Days, Five-Star Raids will feature Lugia, Ho-Oh, Necrozma, Zacian, and Zamazenta, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Ampharos, Mega Slowbro, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Crowned Shield Zamazenta, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Crowned Shield Zamazenta Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Crowned Shield Zamazenta counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Crowned Shield Zamazenta.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Crowned Shield Zamazenta can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Zamazenta will have a CP of 2188 in normal weather conditions and 2735 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

