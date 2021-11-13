Bellular Studios & Fellow Traveller Announce The Pale Beyond

Indie developer Bellular Studios and publisher Fellow Traveller announced their new narrative polar exploration game The Pale Beyond. This game is very much an old-school kind of situation where you are an expedition crew in the middle of a frozen tundra, set on a search and rescue mission for a ship that was lost in this area a while ago under mysterious circumstances. You will make some of the tough choices of how you will proceed with the mission to both achieve your goal and keep as much of the crew under your command alive in the process. Will you be able to successfully get out of here and find out what happened to the previous ship? The game will be released for PC on multiple platforms in 2022. For now, you can check out the reveal trailer below, which features original accordion music from Jackson Parodi, and the voice talent of Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: Rogue One).

When a ship recently sent on a dangerous polar expedition fails to return, a crew is assembled for a perilous rescue mission aboard its sister ship, The Temperance. When the ship gets stuck in the ice soon after the mission begins, the Captain mysteriously disappears, forcing players to fill the role upon the crew's vote. With the lives of 24 crewmates (36, if you count the sled dogs) on the line, dangerous dilemmas and impossible choices make the difference between survival and succumbing to The Pale Beyond. Inspired by real-life expeditions of the early 20th century, The Pale Beyond is a text-based narrative game, involving interactions with crew mates characterised by in-depth backstories. As Captain, players must navigate complex relationships with the crew and manage scarce resources to keep everyone alive. With every action straddling the line between compassion and survival, no decision is without consequence.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Pale Beyond: Official Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/3q0KmsviiIc)