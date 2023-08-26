Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Ulukita

Black Desert Online Unveils New Territory In Latest Video

A new area has been revealed for Black Desert Online as Pearl Abyss showed off the new Ulukita territory in their latest video.

Pearl Abyss has released new details on an all-new region for Black Desert Online as they showed off the Ulukita territory with a new video. This brand-new territory will put you to the test a bit as you'll have a large desert area to cover with several monster zones to visit, all of which give you the opportunity to snag valuable item rewards. Along with this new area, the team is also marking a milestone of sorts as they celebrate four years of the game being on PlayStation. It's an odd anniversary for one specific console, but whatever, it's a chance to get some freebies if you happen to own the game on PS4/PS5. You can read more about it below.

High-Desert Territory

High-level players prepared for tough new monsters will enjoy the newly unveiled "The Exalted Land," Ulukita. The new hunting ground, a high desert territory with rocky terrain that resembles a mini Grand Canyon, was unveiled today and is located in South Mediah.

Two monster zones, 'Tungrad Ruins' and 'City of the Dead,' have been added with brand new challenging monsters to fight! But players will need to be high-level, fully geared up, and prepared to learn new combat tactics.

Designed for high-level players, with recommended AP 310 and recommended DP 380 for City of the Dead, and with recommended AP 320 and recommended DP 410 for Tungrad Ruins.

Valuable, earnable items include "Origin of Dark Hunger" and "Essence of Hunger," as well as new treasure items "Lafi Bedmountain's Improved Telescope."

Celebrate Four Years of Black Desert on PlayStation

Pearl Abyss celebrates its PlayStation players on this special four-year anniversary for two weeks with in-game rewards, gifts, and events. Join the fun, play with your friends, and earn free items with us starting today, August 23, through September 6. Fresh log-in rewards to welcome new and returning Adventurers will commence on August 24 as well!

