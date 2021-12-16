Pikmin Bloom December 2021 Community Day Details Revealed

Niantic has revealed the date and details for the second Pikmin Bloom Community Day. This newly launched game based on Nintendo's popular Pikmin franchise debuted in October 2021 and featured its first Community Day in November 2021. Let's take a look at what will be going on in-game for December 2021 Community Day in Pikmin Bloom.

Here are the details of Pikmin Bloom December 2021 Community Day:

Date: Saturday, December 18th, 2021. For those who play Pokémon GO as well, you're going to be dealing with simultaneous Community Day events, so be ready to switch back and forth from app to app.

Saturday, December 18th, 2021. For those who play Pokémon GO as well, you're going to be dealing with simultaneous Community Day events, so be ready to switch back and forth from app to app. Time: Niantic writes about this one as they listen to fan feedback: "All day! We heard you loud and clear last month, and we're happy to announce there won't be a time limit on this Community Day! All your steps throughout December 18th count towards the 10,000 step goal!"

Niantic writes about this one as they listen to fan feedback: In-game bonuses: Increased chances of Big Flowers blooming into poinsettias when you plant regular blue, red, yellow, or white petals around them. Players who hit the 10,000 step goal during Community Day will be awarded a special Poinsettia Flower Badge. Seedlings in players' planter pack will grow at 1.5 times the usual speed. This will increase even more if you're planting flowers.

Social media call : Niantic invites interaction, writing: If you haven't yet, follow us on social media @PikminBloom to share your #10KWalkWithPikmin this #CommunityDay! We can't wait to see where you'll take your Pikmin squad!

You can read my review of Pikmin Bloom's launch here. I personally found the game to be a fun and interesting offering that sees Niantic depart from some of their popular gameplay choices from previous offerings such as Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. I do like that these games share Community Day events, though. This latest game from Niantic succeeds both because of departing from expectations while keeping elements of what has worked with the other hit mobile games from the developer.