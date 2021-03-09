Pine Finally Makes Its Debut On The PlayStation Today

Kongregate and Twirlbound have officially released Pine onto the PlayStation consoles for the first time today. Specifically, the game is for the PS4, but it appears it is backward compatible on the PS5. The game has already been well-received on PC and the Nintendo Switch since it was released in the Fall of 2019. Now PlayStation fans can take on the role of Hue, who is a clever young adult that has to explore the beautiful island world of Albamare. His journey will take him to wonderous places as he helps his small, struggling human tribe find a new home in the wilderness. The game is available now for $25 in the PlayStation Store, but before you get it, you can check out the PS4 trailer for it below.

Pine is an open world action adventure simulation game. Set in the beautiful world of Albamare, you take on the role of Hue, a smart young adult who will have to explore, trade, and fight his way through a vibrant world filled with creatures much smarter than humans. As you're looking for a new home for your tribe to settle in, you'll have to engage with the large-scale ecology of Albamare. Prepare by exploring, bartering, talking, crafting and fighting in six different biomes, with and against a diverse cast of species that will not simply help you. In Pine, things will happen across the open game world even without your involvement. All organisms are alive and will try what they can to survive. You can choose to befriend a species, fight alongside them, or you may also to attack them, steal their food or force them to abandon their current habitat. All of this will make the species move across the ecological spectrum.