Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis Will Arrive On PC, Console, & Mobile In June

Valorware revealed this week that they will be releasing their next game, Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis, on PC, mobile, and console next month. This is a narrative RPG that will have you investigating the sudden rise in demons coming to take over a futuristic city. Simply known as a girl in a fox mask, you'll go through and investigate what's happened around the city and pinpoint the mastermind behind it all as you try to prevent everything from going into total chaos. Enjoy the trailer below as the game launches on June 1st.

Razore City is a desolate and grim metropolis with one big problem: demons. Control your own Razore City denizen as you are tasked by the mysterious Shōkan Corp to investigate numerous bizarre goings-on around the city and track down the mastermind behind it all: the strange girl in the fox mask. Originally an apparel brand designed by Hana Eaton, Pinku Kult's wild artwork and firm grasp on alternative design made it a natural starting point for game development. Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis is an RPG adventure featuring unique 2D art and a completely original storyline. Adventure through the city discovering twisted locations while leveling up your team of misfits to eventually take on Hell itself. Fully original world and story: Dive into the world of Pinku Kult! Meet a cast of colorful characters and come face to face with terrifying demons and lose yourself in Razore City and the mystery of the girl in the fox mask.

Intense boss battles: Boss battles feature several forms and variations to battle your way through, each more deadly than the last.

Unique dungeon and level design: All the dungeons are meticulously designed around each demon which resides in them. Make your way through perilous dungeons and haunted mansions taking down vicious enemies and solving intricate puzzles.

Customizable player character: Customize your player avatar with numerous outfits and hairstyles. You can also unlock more mysterious masks as you take down the demons haunting the city.

Turn-based RPG system: An old-school approach to a turn-based battle system with a battle order included giving players a chance to strategize and plan out their moves.