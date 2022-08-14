Pinsir Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022

The Bug Out! 2022 event is live in Pokémon GO. In addition to bringing forth the release of Chill Drive Genesect in Tier Five Raids and Mega Scizor in Mega Raids, we also have an infestation of bugs in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Pinsir, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Pinsir's Shiny rate.

Top Pinsir Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Pinsir counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Staraptor: Gust, Brave Bird

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Pinsir with efficiency.

Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Blazkien: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Pinsir can be defeated by solo trainers if you use the above counters. Fire and Flying are the best options. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, I would suggest either pairing with another trainer or investing Stardust in powerful Pokémon.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Pinsir is thought to have the standard, unboosted Shiny rate of one in 500.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!