Pioner Confirms Open Beta Will Launch This October

Those who have been looking to play Pioner will get their chance next month, as the game will be getting an Open Beta phase

Article Summary Pioner launches its highly anticipated Open Beta on Steam in October, inviting players to join the action.

The MMO blends Soviet-inspired open world exploration, PvE, PvP, and faction-driven storytelling.

Unique features include Shadowlands extraction mode, deep weapon customization, and survival elements.

Team up in clans, experience raids, and progress through an influence-based advancement system.

Indie game developer and publisher GFA Games have revealed that they will hold an Open beta for their MMO first-person shooter, Pioner. The team didn't put a hard date on it, as we assume they want to draw out teasing this game multiple times over before it happens, but we know the Open Beta will take place in October. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here, as players will be able to access it on Steam.

Pioner

As a socially-driven MMO, Pioner blends player-driven storytelling with intense PvE and PvP action. Whether embarking on narrative-rich missions or building alliances with in-game factions, players influence the evolving world around them. PvP confrontations reach their peak in the "Shadowlands", high-reward zones brimming with valuable loot and open to unrestricted PvP, where players can attack others freely, except for faction or clan members. It's a chaotic free-for-all, offering a true battleground for aggressive playstyles. With a focus on exploration, strategy, and survival, every choice players make impacts their journey. As the game's world unfolds, more exciting details will be revealed ahead of its anticipated 2025 launch.

Immersive, Grim Open World – Explore an alternate reality inspired by the Soviet era, filled with atmospheric landscapes, unique architecture, and captivating lore.

– Explore an alternate reality inspired by the Soviet era, filled with atmospheric landscapes, unique architecture, and captivating lore. Rich, Sci-Fi-Influenced Lore – Delve into a narrative deeply influenced by classic science fiction, with complex characters, powerful artifacts, and mysterious anomalies shaping the story.

– Delve into a narrative deeply influenced by classic science fiction, with complex characters, powerful artifacts, and mysterious anomalies shaping the story. Story Campaign – Embark on a story-driven campaign, providing rich lore and engaging quests.

A Unique Progression System: Grow your influence by completing quests, defeating monsters, and exploring. More significant influence makes merchants more inclined to sell you better items, allow higher quality materials to drop, and even allow you to improve your non-combat abilities.

Grow your influence by completing quests, defeating monsters, and exploring. More significant influence makes merchants more inclined to sell you better items, allow higher quality materials to drop, and even allow you to improve your non-combat abilities. Diverse Game Activities – Engage in a range of activities, including PvE missions, PvP arenas, events, story-driven locations, and engaging mini-games like fishing and casino games.

– Engage in a range of activities, including PvE missions, PvP arenas, events, story-driven locations, and engaging mini-games like fishing and casino games. Shadowlands Extraction Shooter Mode – Enter the intense "Shadowlands" mode, an extraction shooter experience within PIONER, for high-stakes survival and treasure hunting.

– Enter the intense "Shadowlands" mode, an extraction shooter experience within PIONER, for high-stakes survival and treasure hunting. Factions with Unique Personalities – Align with charismatic factions, each offering distinct characters, viewpoints, and special rewards.

– Align with charismatic factions, each offering distinct characters, viewpoints, and special rewards. Extensive Weapon Customization – Customize militarized weapons with a wide array of unique modules and designs never seen before in MMO games.

– Customize militarized weapons with a wide array of unique modules and designs never seen before in MMO games. Realistic Survival Mechanics – Maintain your character's strength by managing hunger, rest, and resources, adding a strategic layer to survival.

– Maintain your character's strength by managing hunger, rest, and resources, adding a strategic layer to survival. In-Depth Crafting System – Utilize artifacts, anomaly energy, and scavenged materials to craft powerful weapons and equipment at workbenches.

– Utilize artifacts, anomaly energy, and scavenged materials to craft powerful weapons and equipment at workbenches. Clan-Based Social Gameplay – Form clans, communicate through emotes and chat, and compete on clan leaderboards, building strong community dynamics.

– Form clans, communicate through emotes and chat, and compete on clan leaderboards, building strong community dynamics. Raids and Directed Missions – Experience six distinct raids, blending open-world and structured missions that challenge teamwork and strategy.

