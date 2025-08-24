Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: KingsIsle Entertainment, Pirate101

Pirate101 Has Launched The All-Time Heist Update

Pirate101 dropped a new update this past week, as players can access The All-Time Heist update with some new awesome content

Article Summary Pirate101's All-Time Heist update revives the quest for El Dorado with major new story content.

Level cap increases for the first time in nine years, plus new class powers for added gameplay depth.

Recruit Ardito, a new armored guinea pig companion, and face off against returning foes in fresh battles.

Choose your pirate class, upgrade your ship, and explore vibrant worlds in this epic MMORPG update.

Indie game developer and publisher KingsIsle Entertainment released a new update for Pirate101 this past week, where they invite you to be a part of The All-Time Heist. In what serves as a bit of a revival of the original title, the MMORPG has a ton of content added that will have you take part in a daring robbery as part of your road to El Dorado. We have the finer details below as the update is live now.

Pirate101 – The All-Time Heist

A true revival of the original Pirate101 storyline, the All-Time Heist update charts players on a course toward the goal they've had since they first set sail, the city of gold! By playing through the story, they'll gain new powers and a new companion: Ardito, the heavily armored Valencia-Native guinea pig, and the Pirate's ticket to the gates of Trianon Palace!Howe ver, they need to keep their wits sharp and their swords sharper because familiar foes will surely make an unwanted return…though it may not be how the Pirates expect. This update also marks the first time Pirate101 has increased its level cap in nine years! The 'All-Time Heist' update includes a wealth of other improvements, like each class receiving three new class Powers, and XP being added to previous storyline content. The complete list of content changes can be found in the update notes.

Choose Your Class: Determine your piratin' style and pick one of five classes: Musketeer, Swashbuckler, Buccaneer, Privateer, and Witchdoctor. Each class has different strengths and weaknesses to help shape your fighting strategy.

Determine your piratin' style and pick one of five classes: Musketeer, Swashbuckler, Buccaneer, Privateer, and Witchdoctor. Each class has different strengths and weaknesses to help shape your fighting strategy. Assemble a Cutthroat Crew: Recruit hundreds of companions along your journey to prepare for the hard battles ahead. Use their skills wisely to trigger crushing combos and defeat enemies in exciting turn-based tactics combat.

Recruit hundreds of companions along your journey to prepare for the hard battles ahead. Use their skills wisely to trigger crushing combos and defeat enemies in exciting turn-based tactics combat. Conquer The Skyways: Customize and upgrade your ship as you navigate the dangerous skyways. Unleash powerful ship abilities and board nearby enemies in a show of nautical force!

Customize and upgrade your ship as you navigate the dangerous skyways. Unleash powerful ship abilities and board nearby enemies in a show of nautical force! Embark on an Epic Adventure: Solve mysteries, unlock secrets, and meet hundreds of fully voice-acted characters on your quest to recover the legendary map of El Dorado! Explore and fight your way through the Wild West, haunted caverns, clockwork hideouts, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!