Slay The Princess Announces Amazing New Art Book

Those who love the game Slay the Princess can get their hands on a new art book based on the illustrations from the title

Article Summary Slay the Princess unveils a new 290-page art book featuring stunning hand-drawn game illustrations.

The art book includes concept art, developer commentary, and hidden in-game artwork for fans to discover.

Illustrations by Ignatz-winning graphic novelist Abby Howard bring the game's dark world to life.

The digital art book is available on Steam, with the first print run already sold out and more on the way.

Indie game publisher and developer Black Tabby Games has a special release for their fully-voiced, surreal horror visual novel, Slay The Princess, as you can get your hands on an art book. The Art of Slay the Princess is a 290-page book shows off all of the artwork you can find in the game (including options you may not have run into yet on your own playthrough, so spoilers) in great detail. All of which were first-hand-drawn on paper with pencil before being scanned and transformed into what you see today.

The Art of Slay the Princess

Already sold out of its first printing with a second printing underway, the artbook offers more than 290 pages of dramatic illustrations by Ignatz-winning graphic novelist Abby Howard (The Crossroads at Midnight, The Last Halloween). Now horror lovers can bask in original illustrations from the game along with concept art and developer commentary, available as a PDF file through Steam. Abby and Tony sought to capture the game's experience in the artbook, arranging it in a choose-your-path style. Slay (or don't?) the Princess, all while seeing pieces originally drawn with pencil on paper.

Slay the Princess

You're on a path in the woods, and at the end of that path is a cabin. And in the basement of that cabin is a Princess. You're here to slay her. If you don't, it will be the end of the world. She will do everything in her power to stop you. She'll charm, and she'll lie, and she'll promise you the world, and if you let her, she'll kill you a dozen times over. You can't let that happen. Don't forget, the fate of the world rests on your shoulders. You're not going to listen to him, are you? We're supposed to save princesses, not slay them..

