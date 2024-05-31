Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Angoo Inc., Ark Of Charon, Sunsoft

Ark Of Charon Announces Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Ark Of Charon will be getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest before Sunsoft releases the game into Early Access on Steam in July.

Article Summary Ark Of Charon free demo launching for Steam Next Fest on June 10.

Fantasy game inspired by Studio Ghibli and Solarpunk aesthetics.

Blend of colony simulation and tower defense gameplay mechanics.

Players become caretakers guiding a sapling World Tree’s growth.

Developer Angoo Inc. and publisher Sunsoft have confirmed that Ark Of Charon will be getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest in a couple of weeks. The game was revealed back in March as the team likened it to titles from Studio Ghibli with a hint of Solarpunk. You'll be able to try the game out in a limited capacity as they prepare the game for Early Access release on July 7. For now, enjoy the latest trailer here before the demo launches on June 10.

Ark Of Charon

The sacred World Tree has withered, and with it humanity. Now that a new sapling has sprouted, you must become its caretaker and guide it so that life that once was may return. Ark of Charon is a new type of game that combines colony simulation and tower defense, where players embark on a journey to guide a giant, beast-like sapling of a World Tree to its nursery. Players take on the role of the tree's caretaker, controlling familiars and turning the tree into a fortified mobile fortress as they progress on their journey.

Fight Back Against the Monsters: While on your journey, monsters will attack relentlessly. Construct various weapons to combat them.

While on your journey, monsters will attack relentlessly. Construct various weapons to combat them. Gather Resources: Before doing anything else, you must gather resources.Instruct your familiars to mine and harvest, collecting the necessary resources.

Before doing anything else, you must gather resources.Instruct your familiars to mine and harvest, collecting the necessary resources. Construct Buildings: Stockpiling items, manufacturing ammunition, and building defenses are essential to protect the sapling. As space atop the sapling is limited, you must construct efficiently in preparation for the journey.

Stockpiling items, manufacturing ammunition, and building defenses are essential to protect the sapling. As space atop the sapling is limited, you must construct efficiently in preparation for the journey. Embark on a Journey: Once you are prepared, embark on your journey. Check for what items are obtainable in the next area and carefully choose your destination.

Once you are prepared, embark on your journey. Check for what items are obtainable in the next area and carefully choose your destination. Unlock Technology: Unlock the technology once used by the human inhabitants of this world and make use of it on your journey. Occasionally, relics may be found underground, allowing you to create more powerful weapons and facilities.

