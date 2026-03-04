Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: 007, 007 First Light, james bond

007 First Light Releases Cast & Characters Dev Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for 007 First Light as we get a better introduction to the characters and the cast who play them

Article Summary Discover the cast and characters in 007 First Light's latest developer diary from IO Interactive and Amazon MGM.

Episode 2 explores character creation, story, and performance capture inspired by Ian Fleming's Bond novels.

Cast interviews reveal how iconic roles like Bond, Roth, Moneypenny, and Q are reimagined in this origin story.

Behind-the-scenes insights highlight the emotional depth and authenticity shaping the 007 First Light experience.

IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios have released the second episode in their developer diary series for 007 First Light, as this time around, we get a look at the cast and characters. Essentially, this is their way of examining the various legacy characters that make an appearance in the game, as well as the attention to detail the developers put into the title, as they are playing more to the Ian Fleming novels rather than the film series. We also get to see some interviews witht he cast as they talk about their performance and coming into the role. You can check out the dairy above as the game is scheduled to launch on March 27, 2026

007 First Light – Beyond The Light: Episode 2

This latest episode shines a spotlight on the characters of the game and the creative talent bringing them to life, both on-screen and behind the scenes. Joining the episode are Martin Emborg, Narrative and Cinematics Director at IO Interactive, and Beatrice Harty, Lead and Senior Character Artist, who offer insight into how story, cinematics, and character creation intersect in 007 First Light. They discuss how narrative intent, performance capture, and character artistry come together to define the tone and authenticity of the experience. From early concept to final in-game performance, the episode explores how the characters of 007 First Light are written, designed, and realized to feel human, expressive, and believable.

The second episode also features key members of the ensemble cast of 007 First Light, including Patrick Gibson (portraying James Bond), Noemie Nakai (portraying Agent Roth), Kiera Lester (portraying Moneypenny), and Alastair McKenzie (portraying Q). They share insight into their roles and how these iconic characters are being reinterpreted for a new Bond origin story. Their performances help ground the experience emotionally, shaping Bond's early relationships and the world he is stepping into.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!