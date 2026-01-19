Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Toge Productions, Video Games | Tagged: Mojiken Studio, Work Work Work

Pixel-Art Adventure Game Work Work Work Announced

A new pixel-art point-and-click puzzle exploration adventure game called Work Work Work is in development, but no launch plans revealed

Article Summary Work Work Work is a new pixel-art point-and-click puzzle adventure set in a mysterious tech company.

Developed by Mojiken Studio and Toge Productions, the game features time loops and ARG puzzle elements.

Players explore interconnected office rooms, solving tasks and uncovering secrets to escape monotony.

No release date yet—check out the announcement trailer and stay tuned for updates on Work Work Work.

Indie game developer Mojiken Studio and publisher Toge Productions have announced their next game in the works in the form of the pixel-art adventure title, Work Work Work. This is a point-and-click puzzle exploration game with ARG elements mixed in, as you play the role of an employee at a tech company who finds themselves trapped in a time loop. The game's mechanics are based on a prototype title the studio make back at the Mojikencamp game jam in 2023 called Test Test Test, so if you had a chance to play that game you'll have a pretty good idea of what to expect from this one. The team doesn't have a release window for it yet, or even confirmation that it will be released in 2026. So for now, check out the announcement trailer up top and more info about the game below as we wait to learn more about their release plans.

Work Work Work

Welcome to Triquetra Company! The tech company that proudly claims to be the most productive organization in the world. You are a Worker of TQT—one among many. You are here to fulfill your potential and meet the company's expectations. Follow instructions. Devote your life to work. Submit yourself to the will of the Three Directors. Get your work done. Your cubicle is more than a place to work. Navigate corridors and explore interconnected rooms, all carefully designed to inspire maximum productivity. Reminder: You are not permitted to leave your cubicle during work hours.

What's better than coffee to enhance productivity? The company-permitted beverage is free for all workers. Tasks and puzzles designed to sharpen your mind. To be more effective. To be more efficient. To be a better human. You will work for 15 minutes. And upon completion, you will be assigned another 15 minutes. And another…

