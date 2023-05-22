Pixel Ripped 1978 Receives Official June Release Date Atari now has an official release date for Pixel Ripped 1978, as the game will be out next month on multiple VR platforms.

Atari revealed the official release date for Pixel Ripped 1978, as the game has been confirmed for release next month. The new nostalgia-infused VR adventure takes an alternative historical look at Atari's status in the gaming wars with a VR action-adventure spin and has been teased for a few months now as a possible breakout title. Now we know the game is set to be released on June 15th for the PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, and Steam VR. Enjoy the latest video below promoting the game as we now wait out the next few weeks for its release.

"In Pixel Ripped 1978, players will experience the magic and wonder of the blossoming video game industry during the golden age of home entertainment. Through the eyes of the game's protagonist, Dot, players will travel between dimensions as they play games within games, a multi-layered adventure full of retro classics, unreleased gems, and undiscovered easter eggs. The collaboration with Atari means even more retro gaming goodness, as players will even be able to explore the iconic Atari headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. Oozing classic arcade charm and boasting innovative mechanics sure to delight VR enthusiasts, Pixel Ripped 1978 calls back to the very genesis of gaming — a rich, colorful history where Atari takes center stage as the company that would ignite a multi-billion dollar industry. Blending the magic of decades past with today's technologically vibrant and diverse gaming landscape, Pixel Ripped 1978 uniquely showcases the fortitude and growth of the video game industry as we, the players, have grown with it."

Back to the Past, from the Future!: Take in the past to understand the future with dozens of multi-layered Atari easter eggs and nods to the way-back era that started it all.

Take in the past to understand the future with dozens of multi-layered Atari easter eggs and nods to the way-back era that started it all. Where No Man Has Gone Before: Today's stories of Atari's early days are just that: stories. Explore an authentic recreation of the fabled Sunnyvale Atari studio and leave with your own tales!

Today's stories of Atari's early days are just that: stories. Explore an authentic recreation of the fabled Sunnyvale Atari studio and leave with your own tales! Pure Authenticity: Enjoy an adventure full of friendly faces, characters, and retro games from Atari's library of classic favorites and rare treasures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!