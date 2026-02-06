Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Planet of Lana II, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, Wishfully Studios

Planet Of Lana II: Children Of The Leaf Confirmed For March Launch

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf released a new trailer this week confirming the game's launch for PC and consoles this March

Article Summary Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf launches on PC and all major consoles this March.

Experience evolved companion gameplay as Lana and Mui explore new mysteries and hidden depths.

Master fresh physics-based puzzles, stealth mechanics, and dynamic action sequences on this cinematic journey.

Immerse in a deeper sci-fi story with acclaimed composer Takeshi Furukawa returning for the soundtrack.

Indie game developer Wishfully Studios and publisher Thunderful Publishing have confirmed the launch date for Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf. The team released a new trailer this week that showed off how the game is currently looking, along with some pieces of the story, while also revealing that the game will be released for PC platforms and all three major consoles on March 5, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we now wait out the next month for it to arrive.

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf

Embark on an unforgettable cinematic puzzle journey with Lana and her loyal companion Mui. Whether you're a returning hero or a new adventurer, step into a world where a new, ancient mystery emerges from Novo's hidden depths. But as they scour these depths, a new threat will put their unbreakable bond to the ultimate test, guiding Lana to confront her destiny amidst encroaching shadows.

Unique, Evolved Companion Gameplay: Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving.

Experience Lana and Mui's profound, evolving bond. Guide Mui with enhanced precision for deep exploration and collaborative puzzle-solving. Solve Diverse & Clever Puzzles: Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions.

Tackle a wider array of physics-based puzzles, including hypnotizing spectacular creatures and controlling new hybrid robots for unique solutions. Master Stealth & Wit: Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes.

Carefully navigate dangerous situations using refined stealth mechanics and tactical wit to outsmart foes. Survive Challenging Action Sequences: Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences.

Use your reflexes and master Lana's new agility with wall jumps, run-slides, and faster movement to survive thrilling, dynamic action sequences. Discover an Epic & Deeper Story: Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters.

Immerse in a longer, more profound sci-fi saga. Confront Lana's own demons and unveil the planet's darkest secrets across stunning, diverse worlds, including new underwater chapters. Return of an Acclaimed Composer: Experience Takeshi Furukawa's critically acclaimed score, from the original Planet of Lana. His mesmerizing compositions seamlessly elevate every emotional beat and cinematic moment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!