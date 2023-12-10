Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Zoo

Planet Zoo: Eurasia Pack Will Launch On December 13

Frontier Developments have released brand new details on Planet Zoo: Eurasia Pack, as the expansion comes out this Wednesday.

Article Summary Planet Zoo's Eurasia Pack launches on December 13 with 8 new species.

Experience the Wisent, Wolverine, Mute Swan, and other Eurasian wildlife.

New Campaign Mode scenario: build a surprise zoo for Nancy Jones.

Free update adds Souvenir Shop, Flexicolour Multiselect, and animal morphs.

Frontier Developments revealed new details about the next expansion for Planet Zoo, as the Eurasia Pack is coming out on December 13. This particular pack will offer up eight new species, all of which hail from the landscapes of Eurasia, and by that we mean they tend to cover that landmass across multiple countries. We have more info on the pack below as it will go up for sale this Wednesday for $10.

Planet Zoo: Eurasia Pack

It's hard to miss the magnificent Wisent, who navigates deep snow with ease despite its colossal size, while the fearless Wolverine is bound to amaze visitors as it climbs and rests on nearby branches. The graceful Mute Swan, named for its quiet nature, is also sure to turn heads with its impressive wingspan and underwater foraging behaviour. Equally, the Wild Boars are not to be overlooked. Guests can spot the adorable piglets as they trot alongside their mother, while the curious Saiga can also be seen exploring its habitat using its greatest asset: its snout. Completing the Planet Zoo Eurasia Animal Pack roster are: the thick-set Takin, with its coarse brown coat and signature horns; the Sloth Bear, whose name contrasts with its agile movements and feisty character; and the Hermann's Tortoise exhibit animal, with its distinctive 'keyhole' shell pattern.

Alongside eight exciting species, aspiring zookeepers are challenged to put their management skills to the test during a new Campaign Mode scenario. Bernie Goodwin returns with a secret mission, tasking players with designing and building a zoo as a surprise retirement gift for Nancy Jones. Can Bernie keep his plans concealed, or will Nancy catch on? In addition to the pack, a free base-game update brings all players a range of extras, enhancements, and quality of life updates. Players can now provide their guests with the perfect memento of their zoo visit by planning a brand new, customisable Souvenir Shop. Creativity is also easier than ever thanks to the new Flexicolour Multiselect Mode, which allows players to select and quickly recolour multiple objects, while animal enthusiasts can also discover new colour morphs for the Bengal and Siberian Tigers.

