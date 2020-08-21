Planet Zoo Has Now Added An Australia Pack To The Game

Frontier Developments announced today they've added an Australia Pack to Planet Zoo bringing the outback to you. Now you can add an entire section to your digital zoo featuring creatures localed in and around the continenet. While also learning a little bit about them in the process as the game has included facts about everything. The new additions come as part of the 1.3 update, which you can read more about here. In the meantime, check out all of the new features in the game you can now mess around with and show what wildlife is like down under.

Alongside the stunning array of existing animals in Planet Zoo, players will be able to welcome the curious Koala, handsome Red Kangaroo, cunning Dingo, awe-inspiring Southern Cassowary and striking Eastern Blue-Tongued Lizard to their marvelous menageries. Each new addition requires budding zoologists to hone their skills to ensure the health and well-being of their new creatures. Taking inspiration from the great outback, players can up-cycle their zoos with a range of eye-catching zoo construction pieces, while spectacular fauna and flora evokes the beauty and wonder of contemporary Australian architecture. The latest PDLC also offers a new way to play with the brand-new timed scenarios, enabling players to put their zoo-keeping skills to the test as they race to complete objectives against the clock in these exciting time limited challenges. Alongside the Planet Zoo: Australia Pack, there will also be a plethora of new content for all existing players as part of the latest free content update. This update will include new genetics-driven animal color variations, the ability to multi-select members of staff for more streamlined management, new foliage and enrichment items, and a range of additional fixes and improvements.