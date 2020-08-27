PlanetSide 2 Is Getting A New Expansion With The Shattered Warpgate

Rogue Planet Games revealed a new expansion for PlanetSide 2 today as they announced The Shattered Warpgate is on the way. This update will evolve the war-torn battlescapes with new open-world storytelling experience in Campaigns. Each one will contain multi-staged environmental and gameplay changes for you to experience in new missions as the story unfolds each chapter. Unfortunately for you, you will return to the frigid tundras of Esamir and look over the newly devastation-wrought land. Each chapter will give you a glimpse into the story of a catastrophic technological event, sparked by the detonation of one of the continent's Warpgates. You'll have to adapt to these harsh new landscapes as they play havoc with the weather and environment around you as you explore new facets of the war on Auraxis. Not to mention finding out who the enigmatic forces were who shattered the gates. The update will be free-to-play in Open Beta on the Public Test Server soon. In the meantime, here are a couple of quotes from the devs about the update.

"Whereas the Escalation update targeted our most veteran and organized groups of players, our goal for The Shattered Warpgate was to improve the experience for a much broader audience," said Andy Sites, Executive Producer of PlanetSide 2 and Head of Rogue Planet Games. "It was important to introduce features that anyone can participate in and benefit from, be it the casual player with only 30 minutes to play once a week, or the hardcore player that spends hours in-game every day." "The features in this update allow us to breathe life into the PlanetSide universe by connecting players to the world and story," said Michael "Wrel" Henderson, Lead Designer of PlanetSide 2. "At the same time, we're providing more tangible session goals for players who desire more structure within our sandbox environments, and making some much needed improvements to one of our oldest continents."