Play NYC Announces A Physical Convention For 2021

Organizers behind Play NYC announced this week that they will be bringing the convention back for a physical event in 2021. According to the details, the fifth annual convention will be attempting to hold another multi-day event in New York as they will be returning with a celebration of all things video games. Playcrafting is planning a scaled convention set at the Metropolitan Pavilion (125 W 18th St, New York) with the venue and the city to "ensure that all local and federal guidelines are being followed to ensure a fun and safe event". Playcrafting is also making it a requirement that you have vaccine proof or a negative COVID-19 check within the past 72 hours before check-in. Here's a quick quote from the CEO.

"We're thrilled to bring Play NYC back as a live show for 2021! As the world begins to open back up, we'll unite players and creators for a fun and safe weekend unlike any other in New York City," said Dan Butchko, CEO of Playcrafting. "We look forward to bringing people back together again through their love of video games in a safe and welcoming environment. It's been far too long since we've been able to gather together in person. I think we can all use something fun and exciting to look forward to on the horizon. This summer's 5th annual Play NYC will be a tremendous opportunity to connect and play for the first time in quite a while."

The goal is to hold the convention from August 7th-8th, earlier than other gaming conventions have predicted their events will take place in the Fall such as PAX West. Will they actually be able to pull it off or get halted due to the pandemic? Only time will tell.