PlayWay Reveals Its Next Simulator Title Food Empire

PlayWay announced their latest game on the way this past week as we're getting a new simulator game by the name of Food Empire. The game will put you in the role of a restaurant entrepreneur as you will attempt to start your own series of diners across the city. Starting with one that you raise from the ground up and then slowly making your way around the city making new locations in an attempt to build a small franchise. The game is been announced to come out sometime in 2022, so while we wait for a date, you can enjoy the latest trailer below.

Food Empire is an economic game with an emphasis on creating your strategy to obtain success in the gastronomic branch. Players will take the position of the restaurant owner who is on his path to creating the biggest restaurant chain in the entire world. Starting from a small location he will need to make it prosper and bring revenue. It sounds like an easy task, but many places like yours open and go bankrupt each day. If you don't want to share their fate you have to be diligent and think outside of the box. But most of all – employ good chefs and restaurant staff.

The path to your success starts with the amazing place – choose the building in an interesting location, considering many factors. Take into account how many people are living or working nearby. Nobody wants to travel too long when they are hungry. Remember that you have to design the interiors of your restaurant. Make it a lovely place to spend time. If people will love it, then you can be sure that they will visit and recommend it to their friends. Food Empire gives a unique opportunity to create your food chain. Interesting gameplay, eye-catching graphics, and many possibilities will allow you to shape your destiny in this hard environment