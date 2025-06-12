Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PNY, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: Duo Link, flash drive

PNY Reveals New Duo Link Two-In-One Flash Drive

PNY has a new two-in-one flash drive on the marker as they unveiled their new Duo Link design to be used for multiple devices

Article Summary PNY launches Duo Link V3, a two-in-one flash drive with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C connectors.

Offers blazing-fast transfer speeds up to 1,000MB/s read and 800MB/s write for demanding users.

Available in storage capacities from 256GB up to 2TB, perfect for files, graphics, or gaming needs.

Durable metal design with a convenient key loop for secure, portable storage across multiple devices.

PNY revealed a new item today for people looking for versatility from a flash drive, as the new Duo Link V3 has been revealed. The drive is a two-in-one as it can swap easily betaeen USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C, giving you quick access and storage on the go for multiple devices. We have more info about it here as prices for them start at $35, depending on the space you want.

PNY Duo Link V3

Experience professional-grade performance with PNY's Duo Link V3. Engineered with the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology to achieve extreme speed up to 1,000MB/s read and up to800MB/s write, an astounding 265x faster transfer speed than standard USB 2.0 flash drives. Transfer files in a flash with this blazing-fast performance, ideal for advanced tech users and the most demanding applications.

With storage capacities of up to 2TB, users have ample space to transfer and store a variety of file types, including professional graphics content and gaming files. Whether high-quality photos/videos, music files, or larger business assets, the Duo Link V3 makes multimedia easily accessible and portable. Crafted from premium components and featuring a durable, sleek metal design with a convenient key loop, this drive offers exceptional durability and portability, ensuring that important data remains secure.

Intelligently crafted with a swivel Type-A and Type-C design, the Duo Link V3 provides maximum compatibility via dual connectors across a wide range of devices. Take file management to the next level and seamlessly store and transfer files from Type-C mobile devices to Type-A full-size devices like laptops & desktops for permanent storage4. Ideal for advanced tech users on-the-go, the Duo Link V3 offers convenience without compromise.

Capacities: 256 GB- 2 TB

Interface 1: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

Interface 2: USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

Read Performance: Up to 1,000MB/s read

Write Performance: Up to 800MB/s

Transfer Speed: Up to 265x faster than standard USB 2.0

Compatibility: Type-C equipped Android & Apple mobile devices and computers, Type-C computers, as well as other full-size USB-A devices. Compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2 enabled desktops and laptops, and backwards compatible with most USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 host devices

