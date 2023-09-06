Posted in: eSports, Games, Sports, Video Games | Tagged:

Pokatok Will Bring Their Four-Day Sports Festival To Houston

Pokatok announced this morning they will bring their four-day football festival to Houston next April in partnership with Beasley Esports.

Pokatok has announced a new partnership with Beasley Esports to bring their four-day global sports festival to Houston, Texas. The two sides haven't announced a proper venue for the occasion, only that it would be taking place April 4-7, 2024, as they look to bring all the aspects of the festival and integrate them with esports activities. We have more info from the announcement below and a series of quotes from the players involved as we now wait to see what they will have in store for us next year.

"Under the deal, Beasley Esports will drive the vision for esports and gaming at Pokatok. They will provide assistance across multiple facets of the festival, including speakers, programming, additional professional esports organizations, and competitions. Furthermore, Beasley will bring professional esports players to Pokatok for meet and greets with fans, compete in "pro vs joe" events, and more. The Houston Outlaws, a Beasley team, are considered one of the top teams in the Overwatch League with the highest fan engagement on social media. Freestyle Football, defined as a fusion of acrobatics, dance, music, and tricks with a football, will similarly carry a strong presence throughout the four-day Pokatok festival. The World Freestyle Football Association will bring together some of the best athletes in the world for their Pulse series, in addition to being featured as panel and keynote speakers."

"We're building the world's fair for sports, which means showcasing as wide a variety of different sports as we can," said Lawson Gow, Pokatok Co-Founder, "and these two partners could not be more illustrative of the mix we are trying to achieve."

"I am most excited to see traditional sports and esports share the big stage – redefining the evolution in sports and technology and spotlighting all the excitement that lies ahead for sports enthusiasts – as it's never been done before!" said Lori Burgess, COO of Beasley Esports.

"The vibe and energy of what the Pokatok Festival will be, is perfectly in sync with the sport of Freestyle Football and what we do," said Dan Wood, Co-Founder of the WFFA. "With the FIFA World Cup coming to Houston in 2026, it's a great opportunity for everybody to already experience some other forms of Football related sporting entertainment."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!