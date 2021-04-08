Pokémon Cards From Silver Lance & Jet Black Poltergeist Leak

The next expansion of the English-language Pokémon TCG is set to be Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign. This 190+ card expansion is expected to adapt three Japanese-language TCG releases into English. This includes Matchless Fighter, Japan's March 2021 set that features the Galarian Legendary Birds, Blaziken, and Galarian Slowking as well as two upcoming sets which will release in Japan in April: Silver Lance and Jet Black Poltergeist. Damn, Japanse sets of the Pokémon TCG get cool names! Silver Lance and Jet Black Poltergeist will feature Calyrex, a Legendary Pokémon introduced to the main series games in The Crown Tundra DLC, in both of its forms: Ice Rider Calyrex, where it rides Glastrier, and Shadow Rider Calyrex, where it rides Spectrier. Ahead of these sets debuting in Japan, a Pokémon V and VMAX for each version of Calyrex has leaked online.

PokéBeach debuted the above cards, which feature Calyrex making its debut in the Pokémon TCG in both forms. While we cannot yet confirm that every single card from Matchless Fighter, Silver Lance, and Jet Black Poltergeist will make it into the English Chilling Reign, the announcement directly from the Pokémon TCG specifically mentioned Calyrex, making these cards an obvious shoo-in for inclusion in the set.

Here's the official word on Chilling Reign:

Seize the advantage with Pokémon of the frozen lands, including the powerful Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX and Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX—plus the Galarian forms of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres—in Sword & Shield—Chilling Reign! Phantom hauntings, howling blizzards, and wild battles—expand the realms of your Pokémon strategy with new powers and new possibilities. Press on despite ghostly opposition, and claim total victory in the land of spectral snow with the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Chilling Reign expansion!

The Japanese-language sets Silver Lance and Jet Black Poltergeist will be released April 23, 2021 with Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign set to debut June 18, 2021.