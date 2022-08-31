Pokémon GO Announces September 2022 Spotlight Hours & Breakthrough

Niantic Labs has announced all of the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022. To say the least, Shiny hunters will be happy. Let's get into the details on those Spotlight Hours as well as the Research Breakthrough that will be featured in Pokémon GO starting tomorrow, September 1st, at 1 PM Pacific.

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022:

September 6th, 2022: Munna with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Note that all of these can be Shiny, with the newly released Shiny Munna being a major win as a Spotlight Hour focus. Shiny Munna was one of the major prizes of Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale event. While Munna will not have the boosted Shiny rate that it had during that event, it will be featured in droves, of course, during Spotlight Hour. This is a Spotlight Hour I personally can't wait for.

The Research Breakthrough of the month is Medicham with a Premium Raid Pass. Medicham is the evolved form of Meditite. While Meditite can be Shiny, Medicham cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Medicham, you much catch and evolve a Shiny Meditite.

Let's also take a look at the bigger events coming to Pokémon GO in September 2022:

September 3rd: Inkay Limited Research. Limited Research Days have always either included Shiny-capable species or Shiny releases. Stay tuned this afternoon for more details.

