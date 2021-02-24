Pokémon GO Announces The Season Of Legends & Therian Arrival

Niantic just announced the second-ever "season" of Pokémon GO. Seasons began in December with the start of the Season of Celebration, which brought a new standard of spawns themed to the hemispheres, events celebrating the various regions, major changes to GO Battle League, and more. Now, with spring right around the corner we move into the Season of Legends in Pokémon GO.

Niantic announced the Season of Legends with a huge amount of detail over on the Pokémon GO blog, and Bleeding Cool is here to summarize. Here is what you can expect:

The Season of Legends will begin Monday, March 1st, 2021, at 8 AM and will end Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, at 10:00 AM local time.

Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus will make their debut at the start of the season. There is no word on whether they will roll out one-by-one or if they will be featured at the same time.

A bit of vagueness about Mega Raids with this quote: "Starting March 1, different Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids, and other Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be making their Pokémon GO debut over the course of the Season." It is unclear if this means that new Megas will debut on the 1st of March or if there will simply be another Mega Raid rotation, as we've seen a lot this month. I'd assume we'll see one new Mega at least at the start of the season, but only time will tell.

Different Pokémon will appear in certain habitats. Mantine or Frillish may spawn near water, while Voltorb or Glameow can be found in cities and Hopip can be encountered in "grassy areas."

More Pokémon will be hemisphere-exclusive. Northern hemisphere exclusives are Tangela, Combee, Croagunk, Ducklett, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Spring Form Deerling, Scyther, Dratini, Cottonee, and more. Southern hemisphere exclusives are Yanma, Buizel, Woobat, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Pineco, Bagon, Ferroseed, and Autumn Form Deerling.

Egg rotation! 2KM Eggs: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Budew, and more. 5KM Eggs: Drowzee, Azurill, and Munna. 10KM Eggs: Nincada, Alomomola, and more.

Season of Legends Special Research will launch t the start of the season, focusing on Therian Forme Tornadus, Therian Forme Thundurus, and Therian Forme Landorus. It will reward Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus Candy as well as other items.

Bonuses: Increased XP from five-star raids throughout the Season. Free Remote Raid Passes at certain times in the shop.

As more information comes out, Bleeding Cool will be here to report.