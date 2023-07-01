Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Go Battle League, pokemon, Season of Hidden Gems

Pokémon GO Battle Weekend Begins Today For July 2023

While the Turtonator & Mega Sableye-focused Dark Flames event continues, Niantic kicks off the PVP-focused Pokémon GO Battle Weekend.

The first new event of July 2023 begins today in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details of this PVP-focused GO Battle Weekend, which will overlap with the conclusion of the current Dark Flames event.

Pokémon GO Battle Weekend will run from Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, July 2, 2023, 11:59 p.m. local time. The active leagues are Master League Premier and Single-type Cup: Great League Edition. It includes the following bonuses:

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 3× Stardust bonus from Master League rotation weeks.)

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include the Clay-Style Hat.

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time each day.

Paid battle-themed Timed Research will be available.* Tasks will include battling in the GO Battle League 50 times and other battle-themed tasks. The research will award 30,000 Stardust, one Star Piece, three Rare Candies, and three Rare Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up. This Timed Research will be available for US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). IMPORTANT: Please note that Timed Research expires. To receive the rewards, the tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and the rewards claimed before Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Rewards during the event include:

Guaranteed Rare Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up for their second win in a set.

Guaranteed Rare Candy for Trainers level 30 and below for their second win in a set.

Increased Stardust rewards compared to the basic reward track.

Order of premium track rewards will be rearranged.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 6th – July 12th: 7th Anniversary Party

7th Anniversary Party July 9th: Community Day Classic: Squirtle

Community Day Classic: Squirtle July 15th – July 16th: Catching Some Z's

Catching Some Z's July 22nd: Riolu Hatch Day

Riolu Hatch Day July 27th – August 2nd: Adventure Week

Adventure Week July 30th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

