Pokémon GO Event Review: Deoxys Raid Day 2022

Pokémon GO held another pair of one-day events this past weekend. Saturday night brought us Clefairy Commotion, which saw an increase in Clefairy spawns, and Sunday afternoon saw the launch of Deoxys Raid Day, which flooded gyms with Deoxys raids, including all four Formes of the Mythical Pokémon. Today, let's assess Deoxys Raid Day to see if it was a worthy offering.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

High Shiny rate: Deoxys' Shiny rates were the standard Tier Five one in 20 chances during its raid rotation. During this Raid Day, the Shiny rate seemed boosted to the normal Raid Day rate of approximately one in 10. This made it easier for those hunting a specific Forme of Deoxys to focus on that Forme and get their Shinies. This is, unfortunately, the only positive about this weekend and it's not a feature exclusive to Deoxys Raid Day. This is simply a strong feature of Raid Days in general. So… what was so bad about this one-day event?

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Why?: Normally, Raid Days offer a different Pokémon than what is featured in Tier Five raids at the moment. Deoxys Raid Day makes absolutely no sense because it happened at the tail end of a Deoxys feature in raids. In the very same week, we had a Deoxys Raid Hour. Any Pokémon GO players who wanted to hunt Deoxys had plenty of time to do so before Raid Hour, leaving this hour as, at best, a Hail Mary for those who missed the Shiny. Why not feature something different? Absolute waste of an event.

Overall

Unfortunately, both Clefairy Commotion and Deoxys Raid Ray were back-to-back duds due to poor planning. The Season of Light has a lot going for it so far and I'd love to see more one-day events, but these were some of the worst that Pokémon GO has offered.