Pokémon GO Event Review: New Year's 2022 Celebration

The 2022 New Year's Event wraps up tonight in Pokémon GO. Did this event kick off a brand-new year the right way, or did it start things off with a hiccup of an event? Let's get into the details.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Shiny Hoothoot: The Shiny release of Hoothoot followed the same pattern as Blitzle. It was released with a costume first and then, the moment the event ends, given its non-costumed Shiny release. This makes for multiple versions of Hoothoot to hunt, which enriches the game. Also, Hoothoot's hat was chosen well to make its outfit really vibe with its Shiny form.

Costumed Pokémon: I'm always happy for a second chance at Event-themed Pokémon from past events. It was a nice touch to see the formerly Egg/Raid-exclusive Party Hat Wurmple popping in the wild.

Timed Research: Any event with Timed or Special Research is off to a good start. While I do wish the questlines were a bit longer and more involved, I appreciate them far more than Collection Challenges.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Event length: This event lasted just four days, which is on the dramatic short end of things. I'd have rathered such a fun event, especially with limited-time hunts like Shiny Costumed Hootthoot, to last for a full week. We have Wednesday and Thursday with no events and Fridays set to launch the Mountains of Power event, so I think the 2022 New Year's Event would have been better if it ended right as Mountains of Power began.

Overall

When all is said and done, Niantic kicked off another year of Pokémon GO right with the 2022 New Year's Event. Complete with a large selection of Costumed Pokémon, the Shiny Release of Hoothoot, and a Timed Research questline, it was a strong launch for 2022's promising slate of content.